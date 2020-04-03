In Europe because of the coronavirus stopped buying cars
World market carries the first serious losses due to the pandemic coronavirus that has engulfed most countries. According to Automotive News Europe, in March, when the epidemic spread to European countries, new car sales in most European markets dipped on average by 70-90%. Analysts predict that by the end of full year demand in the European market will shrink by 20%.
Sales of new passenger cars in France in March 2020 fell by 72.2%, to 62,7 thousand cars.
Sales cars local car manufacturers (PSA and Renault) decreased by 72.6%. Cars of foreign brands were bought worse than 71.8%. The largest European manufacturer – VW Group – dipped to 78.9 percent. Slightly better in the case of Toyota or minus 58.6 per cent.
In Italy, the market fell even more – by 85%, to 28.3 thousand cars.
In Spain, the fall in demand was 69% – a total of 37.6 thousand machines. Less other reduced sales of Tesla or minus 37%. Good results in the current situation showed brand Seat, Hyundai and Toyota – a drop of less than 50%.
Slightly better feel the markets of Belgium and Switzerland, which recorded care less at 48% (1.7 thousand pieces) and 41% (17.1 thousand), respectively. The minimum reduction in demand in Sweden, minus 9% (27.5 thousand cars).
Most European countries are currently under quarantine: restrictions on the movement of citizens and the work of most organizations that affect dealerships. In France strict measures in force as of 16 Mar, Spain from the 10th. It is likely that in April, sales will shrink even more if the epidemiological situation will not improve in the coming days.
According to the European automobile manufacturers ‘ Association (ACEA), stop the automobile because of the pandemic has affected some 1.11 million Europeans employed in the production of automobiles. The number of people involved in the whole chain (logistics, production of automotive components, sales and so on), which also suffered from the quarantine, much higher.