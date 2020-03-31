In Exactly identified and will judge another traitor from the APU
In Exactly will be judged soldier, suspect that passed the “military service” in the “DNR”, and then entered the Armed forces of Ukraine, which passed to the person who positioned himself as the employee of FSB of the Russian Federation, information about the rotation, movement and the armed units. It is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor of the Rivne region.
“The Prosecutor of the region approved and sent to the Rivne city court indictment in criminal proceedings against a soldier of combat brigades of the armed forces of Ukraine, stationed in the Dnipropetrovsk region”, – stated in the message.
It is indicated that the soldier will be tried for violation of articles 111, 258-3 of the criminal code of Ukraine (high treason, participation in a terrorist organization).
“It is established that in the period from March 2017 to February 2019, the citizen of Ukraine passed the “military service” in the special forces of the terrorist organization “Donetsk people’s Republic”. Back on the controlled territory of Ukraine, he joined the ranks of one of divisions of armed forces of Ukraine”, – reported in a press-service.
Provided that the defendant has not abandoned the criminal intent during his military service.
“After contacting the person, positioning itself as the employee of FSB of the Russian Federation, collected information of a military nature on the rotation, move the armed units of the APU and passed it the last that could harm the defense of the state”, – said the press service.
It is reported that the accused was in custody. For the offence punishable from 12 to 15 years of imprisonment.