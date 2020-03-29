In exchange hype: the dollar is almost 30 and this is not the limit – what course to wait for next week
The Ukrainians are closely monitoring the exchange rate, because in our country it depends on the pricing. Any fluctuation of concerned citizens. However, in the context of the epidemic of the coronavirus, the national currency dropped again in price.
According to Country sa, 27 March the hryvnia fell 15 cents, but at the end of the day has been rolled back rate. Week on the interbank market ended within 28,11-28,20 UAH/$.
But in exchange the price has not changed much to the evening of March 27. There price increased by 10 cents and the dollar was traded for 28,60-28,80 UAH/$ and selling 27,90-28,10 UAH/$ for the purchase. Some small regional banks the price of the dollar reached 29.99 USD.
Jump in the dollar to 15 cents experts explain two factors. First is the minimum offer and purchase of the dollar by importers amid negative news about the filling of the state budget and statements of the head of the IMF on Ukraine. Ukraine to continue cooperation with the IMF is necessary to adopt a law according to which nationalisierung banks cannot return to the former owners, and land law. These laws will consider the Verkhovna Rada on March 30 at the extraordinary session.
Second, the rise in the dollar triggered by the purchases of the dollar by non-residents continue to move from government bonds in national currency, and leading out of the capital of Ukraine.
Because of the situation with the coronavirus fell world markets and National Bank have resorted to the standard measures, selling of dollars from the reserve.
According to experts, the behavior of non-residents, wishing to withdraw capital from Ukraine and give money to their parent structures, also affected by the coronavirus in the homeland, will play an important role.
According to experts, strengthening of the hryvnia next week do not expect, but predict strong motions.