In Geneva, the COVID-19 reveals in broad daylight misery

Thousands of people have waited for food in Geneva on Saturday.
May 9, 2020 22h51
Nina Larson
Agence France-Presse
GENEVA — IN Geneva, one of the most expensive cities in the world, they were thousands lined up Saturday for food. In the swiss city, the crisis of the COVID-19 reveals in broad daylight misery.
In this city known for its private banks, its watchmakers luxury and fine shops, the queue started forming as early as 5 a.m. in front of the skating rink of the Vernets, according to the association Caravan of Solidarity, the main organizer.
When the distribution began, four hours later, the queue, where people wore masks and stood two meters away from each other, stretching for about 1.5 km.
For the organizers, there were more than 2000.
“We’re a little crescendo,” said to theAFP the director of Caravan of Solidarity, Silvana Mastromatteo. This distribution was the sixth held since the beginning of the crisis of the novel coronavirus, and each time the demand is stronger.