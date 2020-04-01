In iOS 13.4.5 found references to iPhone 9: it will have Touch ID
We have heard a lot about the new iPhone 9, which, according to rumors, could be announced in the near future. First mention of a new iPhone was found by experts in iOS 14, but it is not what he was talking about, because in September each year Apple announces a new phone, and this could be one of them. However, the new discovery changes everything: the existence of the smartphone similar to iPhone 9, found in the beta version of iOS 13.4.5, released yesterday for developers.
The mention of the new iPhone managed to find with the new CarKey, which will allow you to use the phone as a car key. With its help, you can lock and unlock doors, enable and disable the alarm, and start and stop the engine. One of the features of functions will be that it will work even if the iPhone was discharged (about 5 hours). This became possible thanks to the Express card.
The contents
- 1 What is the Express card in the iPhone
- 2 When will the iPhone 9
- 3 What will be the iPhone 9
- 4 whether to buy iPhone or iPhone 9 SE 2
What is the Express card in the iPhone
The Express cards are virtual travel documents that are based on NFC and used in many countries around the world. Due to the fact that iPhone contain modules near field, users may not carry the card with you and add it to the phone memory and to pay them.
Even if iOS does not load, because the iPhone battery is low, it still has enough power to maintain operations with Express cards. When pressing the side button the screen will display the low battery icon and text indicating that the Express-card is available for use.
Although the Express card can be configured on iPhone 6 and newer, enable their work without the battery is only in new versions of iPhone with the scanner face ID. However, in iOS 13.4.5 appeared mention of the work CarKey using the fingerprint scanner Touch ID. So Apple just released a new phone with a fingerprint scanner, and it can be only 9 iPhone (or iPhone 2 SE). Moreover, the release of the smartphone will take place before the official release of iOS 13.4.5.
When will the iPhone 9
This indirectly explains why Apple has seeded iOS 13.4.5, and not, for example, iOS iOS 13.4.1 or 13.4.2. Beta weighs as much as 3.5 GB, which is very much. For comparison, iOS 13.4, whose release was last week, weighs about 800 MB, although the General recognition is the most meaningful from the point of view of innovations iOS update 13. It seems that iOS 13.4.5 will become even more significant update, as it will support the new iPhone 9.
In another new line of code from the beta version of iOS 13.4.5 Apple added a message “Your device can not be a car key”, then a new feature will be available only for the iPhone current generation.
That iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 will be released this week, convince and photos of the case from Urban Armor Gear. He has arrived at the warehouses of the major American shops. The packaging clearly says “for iPhone 4.7 2020.” This may be the case for the iPhone 8, because eight is also a 4.7-inch? Then it was not necessary to specify the year of issue.
What will be the iPhone 9
Now the question one – whether Apple will release iPhone 9, or with him will show more and iPhone 9 Plus. 9 iPhone, aka iPhone SE 2, be diagonal LCD screen 4.7 inch, iPhone 9 Plus with a diagonal of 5.5 inches. Externally, they are almost one to one similar to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, just a little thicker (0.5 mm) longer and wider (0.1 mm). And instead of Apple A11 Bionic to “the nines” will set Apple A13. The chip used in the iPhone 11, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max.
Configurations of the 4.7-inch iPhone 9 is also promise two: 64 and 128 GB. iPhone 9 the volume of flash memory will cost 399 and $ 449, respectively.
Should I buy iPhone or iPhone 9 SE 2
People may ask – all wish Apple offered price solution for iPhone around 400 dollars (30 000 rubles including VAT). Because cheap iPhone with the latest filling is a very tempting offer. I am sure that this iPhone will be a popular upgrade for those who now has an iPhone 6s or iPhone 7, as the design will be similar. The smartphone also should appeal to those who want a budget option iPhone, for those who like Touch ID, for those who prefer smaller form factor even if the apparatus is in size more iPhone SE first generation. And he will, SE iPhone 2 after all!
By the way, the iPhone 9 is not the only popular name of a hypothetical retro-smartphone. One of the other names – iPhone Mini. And – iPhone 8, iPhone 8s, iPhone SJ (!), and the like. Sometimes it is hard called iPhone SE2, decoding the “S” as small. Well, we’ll know soon, as it was decided to call Apple. iOS 13iPhone 2020iPhone 9