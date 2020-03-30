In Iran pre-tested cures for coronavirus
University of medical Sciences (Ahvaz Jundishapur University of Medical Sciences), located in the southwest of Iran in Ahvaz city of Khuzestan province, is testing a herbal drug for the treatment of coronavirus infection.
This said Trend the member of the academic Council of the University of medical Sciences, Iran Mansour Amin tasnim.
According to Amin, this drug is a flavonoid derived from a plant in the Razi hospital of Ahvaz city, has been tested on more than 10 patients.
Amin added that the five carriers of the coronavirus responded positively to this drug, and preliminary results indicate that the drug is effective in the treatment of COVID-19.
Member of the Academic Council also expressed hope for a positive reaction from other patients.
“If the results are positive, then with the approval of the Ministry of health and medical education of Iran will be possible to test the drug on other patients,” he said.
Note that today the Ministry of health and medical education of Iran has confirmed that for today in the country 38 309 people were infected with coronavirus, 2 of which 640 people died and 12 recovered 391.