In Irpen the man attacked with a knife at lover’s girlfriend
March 31, 2020 | News | No Comments|
In Irpin of Kyiv region for attempted murder arrested the man, who out of jealousy attacked with a knife on the other. This was reported by law enforcement, reports UNN.
Male, born in 1983 through the balcony entered the apartment located on the first floor. There he saw the landlady in bed with another.
Between men there was a quarrel. As a result, the intruder attacked the lover of the woman with a knife and inflicted multiple penetrating stab wounds to the chest.
The assailant was detained by police officers and the victim in a serious condition hospitalized in hospital.
Police conducts pre-trial investigation on the fact of attempted murder.
