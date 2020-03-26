In Italy coronavirus patients will be treated with drugs against AIDS
In Italy family doctors will prescribe medicines against AIDS for the treatment of coronavirus COVID-19.
According to La Stampa, citing the Director of the Italian medical Agency (AIFA) Nicola Magrini, doctors will be able to assign patients to certain types of drugs, if they previously tested positive.
While other drug – antimalarial chloroquine will be administered with caution as there are risks in its mass use.
On the question of the creation of a vaccine against coronavirus, Magrini said that the process of creating and testing drugs is long, it will take at least several years.