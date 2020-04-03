In Japan released titanium bracelets in honor Nissan GT-R
The Japanese company Waki Print Pier engaged in production of various souvenir paraphernalia in automotive style, announced the release of the Titan wristbands with logo Nissan GT-R. They will be sold before the end of April.
You can order a bracelet with the symbols of any sports car series: as the Skyline GT-R (BNR32/BCNR33/BNR34), and the GT-R (R35). The cost of curious knick-knacks – 9900 yen ($100). Another 3,300 yen (22 dollars) will be required to pay for the engraving of his name and car number.
As the material reason was chosen Titan. First, it is used in the automotive industry: made some details of the engine, exhaust system and various knobs in the cabin. Secondly, it is hypoallergenic: it does not cause adverse reactions even those with a Allergy to various metals. In addition to this he is not afraid of corrosion and high temperatures.
To make the bracelets will be in Sabae in Fukui Prefecture.
Waki Print Pier is not the first time produces paraphernalia in honor of the GT-R. For example, before the company began selling the attachments for the sandwich maker that leave the logo of the series on grilled toast.