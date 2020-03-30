In Kharkov disinfect the entrances to residential houses
Brigade of the City disinfection service Kharkov “Clean house Ukraine” today, March 30, proceeded to the sanitary treatment of the entrances to the houses with the purpose of preventing the spread of coronavirus in Kharkov.
As the head of the Department of housing Fund “Zhilkomservice” Yaroslav Sagan, the treatment is carried out five brigades of the city disinfection service, working in all areas of the city.
“Within six weeks we planned to process 3 thousand entrances in 900 homes. Then we proceed with processing the rest, and when you go around all the houses, start the disinfection process in the second round. We will conduct sanitary treatment until, until you stop the threat situation in Kharkov,” – said Yaroslav Sagan.
According to the workers, the processing is carried out with a solution of ammonium, which is an effective sanitizer and is widely used for these purposes in different countries, including the United States. The tool is not dangerous for people and Pets.
“The tool is called “Canikon” is the disinfectant that fights different kinds viruses and bacteria, including COVID-19. Processing one entrance takes 20-40 minutes. Special attention is given to places of a mass congestion of people – the elevators, the entrance lobby and the first floor,” – said sanitizer Alexander Lyamin.
Just the day teams of disinfectors expect to process about 300 entrances. Work is scheduled from 9:00 to 17:00. Graphics processing posted in advance at the entrances of homes.
Also the head of the City disinfection service “Clean house Ukraine” Valery Gherman said that in the Arsenal of the company is aerosol cold fog generator, which allows you to disinfect open area, large area and, if necessary, will also be taken to combat coronavirus.
“This is a unique machine of American manufacture that can handle open territory by any disinfectants. During the day it can help to disinfect from 10 to 40 ha. We process mainly parks and private land, but if need be, we will begin to process the sidewalks and streets,” – said Valery Gherman.