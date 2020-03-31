In Kharkov flayer beaten chair, his dog, breaking the puppy’s jaw and teeth, PHOTO
Kharkiv police checks on the fact of cruel treatment of a puppy, which the owner was beaten with a chair.
30 March at 08:45 the police received a message about beating the dog on the balcony in the house on the prospect of the architect of Aleshin. This was reported in the press service of the National police in the Kharkiv region.
Police found the owner of the animal. They found 36-year-old man. The dog had obvious signs of trauma. On the scene called the inspector of KP “Center of treatment of animals”.
“Man wrote the rejection of dogs with the request to pick her up along with two cats and a Guinea pig because of hard financial situation for their content. The animals were seized”, – told the police.
The incident “cops” recorded in the Unified accounting of the Industrial Department of the police. The question of his qualification under the Criminal code of Ukraine.
At the same time in public “XC” reported that the man beat his dog with a chair because he went home to the toilet.
“After that, he went out, all hands were covered in blood and the question of a passerby, “What happened?” happy all told. He even thinks he did something wrong. Thanks to not indifferent people the police arrived, was drawn up under article “cruelty to animals”. The man took the dog, who among other things was very exhausted. Also the man had a Guinea pig and two cats who were in a terrible state. All the animals were seized by the police. Veterinary doctors provide him immediate antishock therapy. But at the moment about the projections too early to say. The dog is approximately 5 months. A small Spaniel was admitted for treatment with a bloody mouth and the dried blood stains on the legs and chest. The “boss” knocked the dog’s jaw and teeth, and judging by external signs, the puppy cherepno-a brain trauma and hemorrhage in the eye,” – told in public.