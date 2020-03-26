In Kharkov revised schedule of garbage removal and disinfect the containers
On KP “complex for the removal of household waste” revised schedule, routes, garbage collection, and introduced disinfection of the containers, the press service of the city Council.
As stated by the chief of logistics and dispatching KP “UBEC” Artem Semikopenko, due to the fact that a lot of people is at home on quarantine of garbage in the city has become more. According to him, the debris of the Central districts of Kharkov mostly taken in the evening, sleeping in the afternoon. If necessary, displays additional machine – machinery Ford, which updated the fleet of the company.
Also during the quarantine according to the schedule decontaminate the containers. According to Artem Semikopenko, the company has a specialised truck, equipped with washing containers. “This sink adds a special chemical compounds that disinfect containers. Additionally, for the safety of the residents, processed handles and wheels containers, container platforms,” – said Artem Semikopenko.
He also noted that in terms of quarantine organized transportation of employees to work. Staff provided antiseptics, disinfectants, masks, respirators and gloves.