In Kiev, a Volkswagen turned over on a roof and fell by Audi (photo)
Monday, March 30, in Kiev, at the intersection of Fedorov and Grinchenko was an accident. The accident Volkswagen rolled over and fell on a passing Audi, reports “Informant”.
According to preliminary information, the Volkswagen Bora was moving in one direction together with the black Audi A6 on the street Fedorov. While turning to the right in the side Volkswagen Bora hit the car Audi A6 from blow first turned on the roof. As a result, Volkswagen fell by an oncoming Audi A3.
The accident resulted in a traffic jam. About victims information is not available. In the place of police work. The details of the accident are being investigated. The perpetrator will establish a consequence.
