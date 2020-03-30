In Kiev exploded a car driver miraculously escaped
In the Kiev region, a car exploded. The driver of the vehicle had a miraculous escape, writes dtp.kiev.ua.
In Cherry, in the market area, on the move began to smoke Chevrolet. According to eyewitnesses, as soon as the driver left the car, the vehicle exploded. For liquidation of fire rescuers arrived, the fire Department. Previously, nobody suffered”, – is spoken in the message.
The causes of PE are unclear. Details are specified.