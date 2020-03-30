In Kiev in the Dnieper, broke through the sewer pipe
Breakthrough of the sewer running along the bottom of the Dnieper river in Kiev. This is evidenced by the video posted by an eyewitness on Youtube.
According to preliminary data, one of the branches of the sewer, passing at the bottom, beginning protieae. The flow of sewage into the water of the Dnieper and go with the flow.
In the video you can see how from a barge crane lowered the sandbags. As it turned out, that pipe drains right Bank of Kiev transferred to the aeration station in Bortnichi.