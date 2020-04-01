In Kiev introduced a new travel, but single coupons left before July 1
For travel must use the blue card Kyiv Smart Card.
Public transport in Kiev has moved to a single e-ticket, but paper tickets for travel in buses, trams and buses remain in use until July 1.
This is stated on the website of Kyiv city state administration.
To travel must now be used blue card Kyiv Smart Card, which can record up to 100 trips (but not more than 50 at a time). The cost of each trip will range from UAH 6.50 to 8.00 UAH depending on the amount of the Deposit.
Old green map of the Kiev metro will operate until 31 March 2021, but to replenish them anymore.
Also introduced unlimited travel on all modes of transport cost 1300 USD (or 650 USD for the second half of the month); and travel by number of trips: 46 – 290 UAH 62 for 390 UAH 92 for 575 hryvnia, 124 for 770 USD.
Also there are unlimited tourist travel in time: 24 hours – 100 UAH, 48 hours – 150 UAH 72 hours – 200 UAH.
A single trip can be paid via QR code or paper coupon of the old sample. They cost 8 hryvnia.
Tokens in the subway will be no more.