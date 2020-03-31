In Kiev on the road quarreling drivers (video)
The incident occurred on Victory Avenue in the Shevchenko district. The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee began to provoke conflict on the road and to create an emergency situation for the other cars.
After an aggressive offender stopped at a red traffic light, went to the Hyundai car, smashed the driver’s window and attempted to pull the victim out of the car to beat. After the attacker got into his car and drove away in an unknown direction.
Arrived at the scene, law enforcement officers spoke with the victim who gave her testimony on the incident.
In turn, the operatives began the search of the suspect. The movement has been monitored through CCTV cameras “Safe city”. The hooligan was detained. They found 44-year-old from Kiev who had not previously had problems with the law.
He announced on suspicion of committing a crime under part 1 of article 296 (hooliganism) of the criminal code of Ukraine. The offender faces up to 5 years imprisonment.