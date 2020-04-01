In Kiev the Director of KP “Navar” nearly 2.5 million UAH to repair of roads
Director of the municipal enterprise “mastered” the local budget in their favor. In the repair of roads in one of the settlements of Zaporozhye region he has made to the acts of acceptance of false data that allowed the seizure of 2.4 million UAH.
About this BAGNET learned from the press service of the office of the attorney General.
“According to the investigation, during repair of roads settlements one of the districts of Zaporozhye region he brought in acts of the performed works with false information about the work that actually was performed, resulting in seized funds of local budgets in the amount of almost UAH 2.4 million, and further legalized by financial transactions”, – reported in the office of the attorney General.
The former official it is reported about suspicion on the facts of appropriation of nearly 2.4 million, the inclusion in official documents of false information and legalization of proceeds of crime (part 3, 4 and 5 article 191, part 1 of article 366, part 1,2 article 209 of the criminal code of Ukraine).
Now, in criminal proceedings, the pretrial investigation proceeds, the question on election of a preventive measure.