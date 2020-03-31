In Kiev, the jury sent the fighter APU for 15 years behind bars for the brutal murder of civil
31.03.2020 year Svyatoshynsky district court of Kyiv on the jury completed the consideration of the indictment in respect of a soldier of military service under the contract Junior Sergeant APU, accused under article 115 of the criminal code of Ukraine – intentional murder.
It is established that 05.09.2016 on the territory of Kyiv regional clinical hospital, Mr.. Kiev Sergeant made from a Makarov pistol, seven rounds per man, causing him multiple gunshot wounds. The result of the received wounds the victim died.
The court fully agreed with the arguments of the prosecution – the military Prosecutor of the Central region and recognized the soldier guilty of premeditated murder.
The verdict of the court the defendant will spend 15 years behind bars.