In Kiev, the woman wanted to commit suicide, but a patrol saved her patrol
Policemen saved from suicide woman on the bridge in Kiev. About it reports a press-service of the Metropolitan police.
According to preliminary data, incident happened at night. The patrol saw a woman who climbed over the metal railing of the bridge and stood, lightly holding the railing.
In seconds the police Artem Gaidai and Maksim Zinchenko caught her.
As it turned out, the woman wanted to end my life due to family conflicts. The inspectors tried to give moral support and to calm her down. Also, the woman refused medical help of doctors.