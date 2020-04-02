In Kiev updated tram station was placed inside the Mall
Development company Kyivproekt Development conducted a full reconstruction of the final light rail station “Ring road” which will be part of the future transport interchange hub (TPU) inside a newly built shopping center April City.
According to “Our Kiev” with reference to the press service of the company, after the completion of the project will combine the final station of light rail No. 2 and No. 3, eight bus stops, which will serve more than 30 urban and suburban routes and Park-and-ride Parking on 1,4 thousand cars.
According to developers, the updated station “Ring road” has the architectural design and meet the modern European trends and safety standards. At the station throughput, made automated turnstile room, installed the equipment that support the electronic ticket Smart Card Kyiv, 14 information screens, video surveillance, system traffic analysis, free WI-FI.
In addition, the station has a space for charging smartphones and gadgets and built into the architecture of the station, the light indication which will alert passengers about the arrival of the composition.
The next stage of development of the TPU will be a full landscaping of the adjacent territory, the organization of modern children’s and sports grounds, comfortable pedestrian alleys and the construction of a modern multifunctional complex (IFC) APRIL CITY Park and ride Parking for 1 400 cars.
Location located at the intersection of two populous Rai? ones: the Kyiv-Sviatoshyn (Kiev region) and Sviatoshyn (Kiev). In 10 minute? the area Mall CITY APRIL there are more than 155 new residential complexes.
Projected population growth to 2023 +250 thousand people. The new complex included the opening of a modern 6-screen cinema, a children’s entertainment centre with theatre, training and developing the children’s section, the center of providing administrative services, a large modern grocery supermarket, clothing stores, pharmacies, tailors, restaurants and more.
In consequence of TPU will be able to make about 70 thousand visitors and passengers per day.