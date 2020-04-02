In Kiev violators of Parking regulations was fined 7 million: infographics
The traffic situation in Kiev is far from ideal. In addition to the dense traffic problems added incorrectly parked cars. In order to resolve the situation and force drivers to comply with traffic regulations about a year ago on the streets of the capital took the inspectors around the Parking lot.
The inspectors can only issue a fine for violation or unpaid Parking tickets, and to evacuate the car, which is parked in violation of traffic rules and substantially prevents the passage. So, from the second half of 2019 and today in Kiev, the inspectors wrote 15 346 fines in the amount of 7.2 million, according to Auto Informant with a link to the post in Facebook of the Department of transport infrastructure KSCA.
Among the most frequent violations were:
- Parking on a pedestrian crossing – 3725 fines;
- Parking away from the yard and other adjacent areas – 2850 fines;
- Parking on junctions – 2274 fines.
By the way, despite the quarantine, the inspectors continue to work as usual. Therefore, we recommend not to forget about the existence of traffic rules and Park their cars correctly.