In March, the customs office and turned in to the budget of 84% of the plan
In March 2020, revenues to the state budget of Ukraine of State customs service 29 billion hryvnias ($1.1 billion U.S.) or 84% of the planned budget.
This was announced by the Chairman of the State customs service of Ukraine Maxim Nefedov in Facebook.
“Let’s sum up the month. In March 2020 the revenues of the state budget from customs was $ 29 billion (1.1 billion USD). or 84% of the planned budget”, – stated in the message.
Nefedov has explained that customs collects taxes on imports. The amount of taxable import in March 2020 amounted to 5.2 million tons, or 4.4 billion dollars. This is 13.5% less weight and 4.7% less cost compared to March 2019. In March 2020 the amount credited to the payment of customs duties (% of product that is imported to Ukraine) was equal to 1.1 billion dollars, which is 3.6% less than in the same period last year.
According to beach, the budget-2020 laid down that the taxable imports in March will increase by + 11,3%, but it fell to 4.7% against. “It is affected by several factors: falling commodity prices (falling oil prices, rental, etc.), the problems with supplies from China because of the coronavirus, the restriction of movement on the border,” explained the head of customs.
He also added that the hryvnia exchange rate difference between planned and actual in?? March 2020 made up of -2.2%.
“Thus, the restrictive measures in connection with the spread of the epidemic COVID-19, and violation of supply chains are already having an impact on the trade turnover between Ukraine and the world. And this trend, unfortunately, is common for all countries,” said Nefedov.
As reported by UKRINFORM, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on 4 March criticized the government Alexey Goncharuk for ineffective anti-smuggling and the decline of the industry.
According to the President, the shortfall of the state budget in two months 2020 amounted to almost 16 billion UAH, of which 13 billion is the failure of receipts from customs.
Later Nefedov stated that the state budget revenues from customs to the beginning of 2020 was less than planned, due to changes in the dollar and downturn in the industry.
In Ukraine to prevent the rapid spread of coronavirus infection closed institutions trade, except for grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and banks, suspended operations of the metro in Kiev, Kharkov and Dnipro, stopped the inter-regional road, rail and air transportation.
Later, the Cabinet until April 24 introduced throughout Ukraine emergency and extended the quarantine to combat the spread of coronavirus infection COVID-19.
In Ukraine as of April 2, 804 recorded case COVID-19, including 20 deaths, 13 people were recovered. According to Worldometer, world number of cases COVID-19 is 986 776, 50 of the 508 fatal, recovered 206 372 people.