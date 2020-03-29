In Mariupol, a small child was walking down the street one in Slippers – PHOTO
Yesterday afternoon, March 27, near Kalmiuska police departments, the head of the Department of prevention was discovered the boy, aged 2-3 years, without adult supervision.
The child had a slovenly appearance, and instead of shoes on the legs was only Slippers and those not in size.
The boy froze, the police took him to the police station where he was handed over into the hands of the senior inspector of juvenile prevention.
To provide information about themselves and parents a child could not, therefore, law enforcement officers began to ask the locals if they know the child and members of his family.
At a time when the law enforcers went looking for the boy’s relatives, the child was transferred to the staff of the ambulance which took him to a medical facility for examination.
A few hours later the kid’s mother went to the police station to write a statement about the missing child.
It turned out that the woman was intoxicated and fell asleep, at this time, the child quietly left the apartment and went to Goulet on the street.
In the case of a woman was made the administrative material according to article 184 “the Failure of parents or persons, them replacing, duties on education of children” of the code of Ukraine on administrative offences.
Also, on the family announced at the service for children.