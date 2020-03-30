In Mariupol under the wheels of cars hit a cyclist – PHOTO
Today, March 30, around 18.00 on crossing of street of Karpinsky and Pokryshkina accident, which injured a bicyclist.
About it 0629 reported by eyewitnesses.
Vinolyubitel moved down the street Karpinski, the driver of the car VAZ – secondary, street Pokryshkina. According to preliminary information, the driver gave way to two-wheeled transport. As a result of collision the cyclist fell on the hood of a car and hurt my back and collarbone.
With injuries it was hospitalized in hospital.