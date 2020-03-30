In Mariupol under the wheels of cars hit a cyclist – PHOTO

| March 30, 2020 | News | No Comments

В Мариуполе под колеса авто попал велосипедист, - ФОТО

Today, March 30, around 18.00 on crossing of street of Karpinsky and Pokryshkina accident, which injured a bicyclist.

About it 0629 reported by eyewitnesses.

Vinolyubitel moved down the street Karpinski, the driver of the car VAZ – secondary, street Pokryshkina. According to preliminary information, the driver gave way to two-wheeled transport. As a result of collision the cyclist fell on the hood of a car and hurt my back and collarbone.

With injuries it was hospitalized in hospital.

В Мариуполе под колеса авто попал велосипедист, - ФОТО

В Мариуполе под колеса авто попал велосипедист, - ФОТО

Share

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *