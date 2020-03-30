In Moscow detained the car “the Department for combating coronavirus”
Police stopped a Lada car with coloring under the operational services and labels of non-existent Department.
In Moscow, police detained the car with coloring under the operational services and labels the non-existent “Department for combating coronavirus”. It is reported by Telegram-channel Mash.
Police stopped the car, the domestic brand Lada with tinted Windows, the body of which was a sticker with the words “COVID-19 Control” and “Department to combat coronavirus
According to RIA “Novosti”, the offender presented a driver’s license, including the status of lost. The document in the presence of witnesses was taken. In addition, the driver on the spot personally removed the stickers from the body. In the 25-year-old motorist got seven administrative cases. So, a motorist, in addition to the existing rights, it was not compulsory insurance. In addition, he was not wearing a seat belt and not complied with the requirement to stop.
We will remind, in the beginning of 2020 in the centre of Moscow there was a deadly accident that occurred because of the driver of the black BMW with a sticker “Department on struggle against silence” and offer special services to boards.