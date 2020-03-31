In Moscow monitor compliance with quarantine
In Moscow, the observance of quarantine will be controlled by the mobile operators and capital providers. Instructions to the mayor of the capital published Tuesday, March 31, at the website of the Russian government.
“The mayor of Moscow S. S. Sobyanin to provide control over observance by citizens of the quarantine mode in the territory of the city of Moscow with the help of mobile operators and services the Official portal of the Mayor and Government of Moscow”, – the document says.
Recently the authorities of Moscow and Moscow region have introduced mandatory home isolation for all residents, regardless of age. During the next day the same decision was taken by almost half of the regions of the Russian Federation.
The reason for this decision was the reluctance of some residents to change their usual way of life.
In addition, on 31 March, the state Duma adopted the law on criminal punishment for violation of the quarantine. The government allowed and imprisonment if the violation resulted in the death of a person.