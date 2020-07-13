In New York affected by the pandemic, the exodus has begun
Many New Yorkers have decided to leave the metropolis to settle in the nearby towns.
July 13, 2020 9: 00 am
Thomas Urban
Agence France-Presse
NEW YORK — The trauma of the pandemic has already pushed many New Yorkers to leave the city as quickly as possible, leaving many empty apartments and a skyrocketing real-estate prices around the city.
“I wasn’t ready to go,” recalls Nick Barnhorst when he see you in February. At 41 years of age, in New York for 11 years, love the city, he was thinking of a move, but not before at least a year.
In the space of a few weeks, his wife became pregnant with her third child and the coronavirus that has ravaged New York. In one shot, “it’s become : it is necessary to get the hell out of here as quickly as possible”.
Next week, Nick is expected to sign the deed of sale of a house located in Mamaroneck, a town well-to-do north of New York city.
“I had always imagined that leaving would be a tear,” said the Californian of origin, “but today, I’m at the peak of enthusiasm.”
Party weekend at his parents-in early march in Massachusetts, a friend of Nick has done a lot more radical. He never returned to live in New York.
His wife, eight months pregnant, he sold his apartment and purchased in Bronxville, a village located immediately north of the neighborhood of the Bronx.
“Nothing of that fact that New York is New York does currently,” stresses Nick, as theatres, bars, cinemas, concert halls, or museums have not reopened. “So it is easier to leave it.”
On the real estate market in the boil, which “leaves no room for negotiation”, Nick has struggled to find the house he was looking for.
Around the popular town of Montclair, New Jersey, it is no longer uncommon to see homes sold for more than 20 % above the list price, according to data provided by Richard Stanton, owner of the agency Stanton Realtors.
“I was not expecting such a demand so strong,” says the estate agent, which does not provide that the supply catches up to demand before six months or even a year.
A resident of Darien, Connecticut, says, under the cloak of anonymity, have received several calls from potential buyers so that his house was not for sale. “This is the first time it happens to me,” he says.
The factor teleworking
Governor Andrew Cuomo and mayor Bill de Blasio often compare the current situation with that which followed the September 11, the other great trauma that has known the city, promising the same rebound.
But on the real estate, the impact of the attacks “have been “anecdotal”, says Richard Stanton.
“After 11 September, the pride of New Yorkers, I was quite excited to go and live in New York,” says Dillon Kondor, a guitarist who was a teenager then and lived in the suburbs of the metropolis.
He has worked on several musicals on Broadway, has also made the big jump, in June, and left New York for an apartment in Tarrytown, in the Hudson valley.
For him, everything changed with one of the first beautiful days of spring, during a walk in Central Park, crowded, where the masks were too rare for his taste.
Returning with his wife, “one of us said : you have to leave this city.”
In New York, in early July, the moving trucks are jam-packed during the day.
In the bottom of Manhattan, more than 5 % of apartments are vacant, a level not seen since ten years ago as the real estate firm Miller Samuel publishes these statistics.
More than the September 11, Richard Stanton compares the current situation to the period 2003-2005, which had seen a wave of New Yorkers pushed out by rising rents.
It also evokes the 70’s, marked by a degradation of public services and an increase in crime, that had shunned many of those who had the means.
But this time, in addition to the coronavirus, “there is a trend towards more heavy due to the fact that there will be more people who will be working from home,” said Richard Stanton. In many cases, “it will be a week in the office shorter”.
This movement might even make it back the fever real estate in New York and allow a new generation to settle in a city which would have been otherwise inaccessible, imagine the real estate agent.
In a first time, Dillon has chosen to rent, not to depart, waiting for Broadway restarts. But it is difficult to project back to New York. “There are so many unknowns that it seems difficult to imagine.”