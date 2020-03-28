In new York every 17 minutes from the coronavirus dies – Daily Mail
Medic Steve Kassapidis compared what is happening in the city from hell.
The number of people infected with coronavirus in the United States exceeded 100 thousand people. According to the calculations of the Daily Mail, in new York city infected started dying every 17 minutes.
Calls paramedics surged 40%. In the emergency room goes up to 6,5 thousands of calls daily. Using a large number line on the line the er sometimes up to 170 people, says TSN.
Representatives of the fire Department of new York city urged citizens to call for an ambulance only in emergency situations, for example, when problems with the heart or the lungs.
Please allow services to provide assistance to those most in need. Call 911 only if you need emergency treatment,” they appealed to the residents of the city.
Doctor’s public hospital of new York Steve Kassapidis compared what is happening in the city from hell. According to him, doctors do not have time to take infected. “Patients bring, connected to machines, then they die, and the circle repeats. Patients bring and bring,” he described Kassapidis.
A doctor at a private clinic in new York city Emad Youssef told that American hospitals resemble military hospitals.
“Patients with oxygen masks lying one after the other from the front door up to the emergency room,” he said.
The mayor of new York bill de Blasio on March 27 said that the city needed enough reserves to survive the next week, however, the future predictions difficult.
“Starting April 5, we may find ourselves in a difficult position,” said Blasio.
He also stressed that the city needs Federal and military support, and at least 15 thousand ventilators.
See also:
- The symptoms of coronavirus – how to distinguish from the flu or colds
- Coronavirus card spread for today (updated)
- Coronavirus news in Ukraine and worldwide – online