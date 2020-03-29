In Nikolaev the girl in the BMW was hit by a motorcycle: two victims
In the afternoon on Thursday, March 19, on crossing of streets of Chkalov and Marshal Vasilevsky in Nikolaev the BMW X5 was hit by a motorcycle.
The girl, who was riding behind the wheel of a BMW on the street of Marshal Vasilevsky, from Chigrin St. in the direction of Central Avenue (Lenin), at the intersection do not pass the motorcycle “Honda”, moving on Chkalov St., from the street 6-I suburban, in the direction of the zoo. From the received blow the bike off the road and landed a meter away from tram tracks. The car “BMW” I left on the curb and stopped.
In the accident injured a motorcyclist and who was riding with him in the backseat of a girl passenger. Both victims from the scene were taken by ambulance. About their condition is unknown.
Car and motorcycle has received considerable mechanical damages.
Chkalov street is main in relation to Marshal Vasilevsky street, so the driver of “BMW” was obliged to miss the motorcycle.
According to witnesses, the motorcyclist was moving at very high speed.
At the scene of the accident began to arrive, the bikers.