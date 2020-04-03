In NURSING homes, return to work at the peril of the health of seniors
The government Legault has beautiful worry to the lives of seniors in NURSING homes, it will continue to solicit orderlies asymptomatic before the end of their isolation period of 14 days. Approximately half of the employees of CHSLD Laflèche in the Mauricie region that had been in contact with patients or colleagues with the COVID-19 have been called back to work for the last few days. The directive could also apply to other sectors of the health care network, has revealed the minister Danielle McCann.
“It is at the margin, this did not happen often, said the minister of Health and social Services in a press conference. But what I want to say is that there are critical areas, in particular in the accommodation, but also at the level of intensive care and in hospital settings, where it may at times be required to return to work after seven days, but with protective measures. “
Shortly before, the prime minister, François Legault, offered to employees who can “go live in the hotel” at the expense of the government to ” reduce the possibilities of having the personnel who are infected.” He also recalled that the inputs and outputs would soon be better controlled. “It is a matter of life or death, do not take the risk to get the virus out more in the homes of the elderly,” he repeated.
The areas ” hot ” and “cold” are not met, according to the union of the employees of CHSLD Laflèche. Sick patients are placed in the same unit as those who are waiting for their result due to lack of space. An employee confirmed this information to the Duty , adding that it lacked protection equipment to be able to change it if necessary before entering the room of a patient with unknown status, thus contradicting the official version.
At the time these lines were written, the regional Directorate of public health had not commented on this new information. The number of cases of infection with the coronavirus has continued to increase in CHSLD Laflèche. Twelve new cases among the residents were reported Wednesday, bringing the total number to 28. Twelve employees have also been declared positive. The number of deaths due to the COVID-19 remained stable at three. This centre located in Shawinigan is home to approximately 150 patients.
“It is clearly shown that someone wearing adequate personal protective equipment cannot transmit the disease,” repeated the president-director general of the CIUSSS of the Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec, Carol Fillion. Those employees who are CIUSSS asked to break their quarantine must, among other things, wear a protective mask, their temperature is taken twice a day, and they are followed by a nurse. The protective equipment was in sufficient quantity on Wednesday, he assured.
“A bad manipulation, someone who escapes his mask, this are things that happen. Therefore, it is still at risk, ” worried Robert Junior Potvin, whose grand-mother 90 years of age who resides at the center Laflèche had received his diagnosis of COVID-19 the previous day.