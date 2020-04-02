In Odessa detained “thief in law” nicknamed “Auto dig”
Operatives of the Department of strategic investigation of the National police received information about the stay on the territory of Odessa region “thief in law” nicknamed “Auto dig”.
65-year-old Russian citizen is wanted for the occupation of high status in the criminal hierarchy and came to Ukraine to avoid criminal liability for this crime and further to improve relations with criminal authorities.
On Tuesday, March 31, operatives of the Department and the regional Department of strategic investigation of national police investigators of the investigative Department of the police of Odessa region with the participation of the special forces battalion of special forces police detained “thief in law”.
Your thieves status he received at the age of 17 in Moscow. He has considerable criminal experience – over 15 years of stay in imprisonment places in the territory of Russia, including in the correctional colony of strict regime.
Today, April 2, Kyiv district court “thief in law” the measure of restraint in form of detention. Before the request for his extradition, he will be in jail.