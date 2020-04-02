In Odessa in front of the apartment buildings explosion – PHOTO
In Odessa in the late evening in the entrance of a house explosion.
Around 22:00,2 April, the police turned a resident of a multistory building on the street Krasnov. She told the police that on the landing outside her apartment on the third floor exploded some object.
Now the site works investigative team and vzryvotehniki. They establish the circumstances of the incident. According to preliminary information, exploded a homemade item.
As a result of incident nobody has suffered, however, the shock wave blew out some Windows in the house.