In one district, Ternopil region coronavirus found almost 60 people. Half of the patients are the doctors
As of 21:00 March 30 at Monastyryska district of the Ternopil region recorded 58 infected with the coronavirus. And 27 of those are medical staff.
The statistics cited in his Facebook Deputy Chairman of the state administration of Monastyryska Paul Dron.
The official also gave information about the infected for human settlements of the district:
- the city Monastyryska – 36 people;
- village Shveikiv – 7;
- kovalevk’s village – 6 (1 fatal case);
- in the villages of Horishnya Slobidka, Nizhnyaya Slobodka and Bertnyky – 2 persons;
- the village of Czechs, Honcharivka and Corjova – 1.
The number of cases of representatives of the 27 people staff: 7 doctors, 12 nurses, 8 Junior nurses. Also with a virus infected 5 children, 2 servants, 2 police officers, 1 priest, 1 head of kindergarten and 1 teacher.
The region received 110 protective suits. The doctors there are 8 oxygen tanks. An acute problem is the shortage of antiviral medications. And due to the lack of test tubes and spatulas for sampling doctors can’t test all the contacts. thus, according to the words of Drona, the Ministry of health does not respond to queries.