In PS Store started the “big” spring sale discounts up to 70 %
The PlayStation Store launched a Grand, as Sony described it in the newsletter for members, the spring sale. At discount prices for the shares will be sold more than 300 products, including recent releases.
The majority of the price of the game is the same for regular users and PlayStation Plus subscribers, however, in the case of some of the projects supporters can get additional 5-10 % discount.
Below are the most notable projects involved in the sale:
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – 1499 rubles (-65 %);
- Full edition Bloodborne – 899 rubles (-55 %);
- Borderlands 3 – 1799 rubles (-55 %);
- Catherine: Full Body – 1499 rubles (-57 %) for ordinary users and 1324 ruble (-62 %) for PlayStation Plus subscribers;
- Code Vein – 1799 rubles (-55 %);
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan – 1299 rubles (-35 %);
- Days Gone – 1799 rubles (-60 %) for ordinary users and 1349 rubles (-70 %) for PlayStation Plus subscribers;
- Death Stranding – 2299 rubles (-48 %);
- Detroit: Become Human – 929 rubles (-64 %) for ordinary users and 799 rubles (-69 %) for PlayStation Plus subscribers;
- Devil May Cry 5 – 1199 rubles (-57 %);
- DOOM (2016) – 574 rubles (-52 %);
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – 2599 rubles (-39 %);
- Full edition Fallout 4 – 1199 rubles (-70 %);
- God of War – 1199 rubles (-40 %) for ordinary users and 1099 rubles (-45 %) for PlayStation Plus subscribers;
- Complete edition inFamous: Second Son – 929 rubles (-48 %);
- Journey to the Savage Planet – 1079 rubles (-40 %);
- Kingdom Hearts III – 1139 rubles (-70 %);
- The Last of Us: Remastered – 599 rubles (-50 %);
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – 1199 rubles (-70 %);
- The Outer Worlds – 2344 ruble (-33 %);
- A Plague Tale: Innocence – 1199 rubles (-65 %);
- Resident Evil 2 – 1199 rubles (-47 %);
- Shenmue III – 1749 rubles (-50 %) for ordinary users and 1574 rubles (-55 %) for PlayStation Plus subscribers;
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – 2299 rubles (-48 %);
- The Surge 2 – 1874 ruble (-50 %) for ordinary users and 1574 rubles (-58 %) for PlayStation Plus subscribers;
- Wattam – 699 rubles (-50 %);
- A complete edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – 899 rubles (-65 %).
Spring sale in the PS Store this month-long campaign will end on 30 APR at 02:00 Moscow time. The full list of proposals can be found on the website digital PlayStation store.
Recall also that tomorrow at 02:00 Moscow time to end the full-scale sale of “Mega Mart”, in which you can discounted not the latest, but not less quality games.