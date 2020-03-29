In region rescuers extinguished the fire in ecosystems
They did it for March 19.
This morning in Service of rescue “101” the message arrived that on the streets of Havana city the Dnieper burns dry grass. The call was sent to employees of the 25 th state firefighting and rescue part of GU gschs of Ukraine in the Dnepropetrovsk area. Upon arrival, chrezvychainyi found that there was a fire in an open area. Firefighters extinguished it in about 45 minutes after the call. The fire area made 100 square meters. Also in the morning on spetsliniyu 101 received the information that near the village of Alekseyevka in Nikopol district, burns dry grass. To the place of fire was sent to employees of the 28th state firefighting and rescue part. Dry grass fire on a total area of 2.5 ha. was liquidated in two hours and 20 minutes. Next, the dry grass burning near the village of Varvarovka Yur area. At the scene was sent to the staff of the 67th state firefighting and rescue part. They liquidated a fire of dry grass on a total area of 3.5 ha for a little over an hour and 50 minutes.
In the afternoon on the street krutogorny descent of the Dnieper the city burned the trash. At the address was sent to employees of the 1st state firefighting and rescue part. Upon arrival, chrezvychainyi found that there was a fire in an open area. And the flames from the debris had spread to dry grass and shrubs. A fire on a total area of 150 square meters was extinguished in just over an hour and 15 minutes (from the time of the call firefighters). During lunch hour ignited dry vegetation outside the village sotnyts’ke in Petrikov district. By extinguishing the fire were involved in emergency services 53rd state firefighting and rescue part. A fire on a total area of 1.5 hectares. the fire was extinguished in one hour and 35 minutes after the call. And in the end – after lunch came the message about the fire of reeds on the outside rubble of the city of Dnepr. At the place of call was sent to employees of the 3rd and the 18th state fire and rescue parts. Upon arrival, chrezvychainyi found that there was a fire in an open area. Firefighters extinguished the burning on a total area of 4.9 ha. of reeds for almost two hours and 20 minutes. Due to all of these emergencies, victims and victims no.