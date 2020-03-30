In Rubizhne the motorcyclist brought down the woman-the pedestrian
March 29, 2020 | Techno | No Comments|
Today, March 10, at approximately 08:00 on the street, Vladimir in Sochi was an accident involving a motorcyclist and a pedestrian.
It is noted that the driver, not adhering to a safe speed, driven on 65-the summer woman-the pedestrian. In the accident she was injured – she was diagnosed closed cherepno-a brain trauma and a laceration of the right forearm. The woman is hospitalized to the city hospital.
Motorcycle driver explained that the woman began to cross the road in an unspecified place and he has not time to slow down.
At the accident scene arrived investigative team to establish all the circumstances of the case and conduct legal proceedings.