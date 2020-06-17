In Russia, a “tunnel disinfectant” for access to president Putin [VIDEO]
A sas disinfection of this type has been installed at the residence of the Russian president Vladimir Putin in Novo-Ogariovo, near Moscow. In order to protect the chair from contamination, visitors must pass through this device, which is sprinkled on all sides of disinfectant, according to a video posted Tuesday evening on Twitter by journalists of the public agency Ria Novosti, which covers the Russian presidency.
17 June 2020 8h34
Updated at 9h12
Agence France-Presse
MOSCOW – The Russian authorities have installed a sas disinfection that asparagus products the visitors are allowed access to president Vladimir Putin in his residence, in order not to risk contamination with the novel coronavirus.
Vladimir Putin has been working since the beginning of the pandemic, mainly in his residence of Novo-Ogariovo, near Moscow.
In order to protect the chair from contamination, visitors must pass through a device that is sprinkled on all sides of disinfectant, according to a video posted Tuesday evening on Twitter by journalists of the public agency Ria Novosti, which covers the Russian presidency.
According to the authorities of the Penza region, where the device has been manufactured, this sas ensures the security of the head of State and all those who visit him”.
The president’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, has indicated to the journalists that “such devices disinfection are also installed in the Kremlin, there are even two there.”
“They have been installed at the peak of the epidemic, and still today, the diet restrictions remains in place” for visitors wishing to meet with Mr. Putin, he said, referring to security measures “which are justified and understandable”.
The manufacturer of the machine is specialized in devices for automated cleaning at the destination industries. The unit is installed in the residence of Mr. Putin is also capable of measuring the temperature of the visitors and is equipped with facial recognition technology, according to the manufacturer.
According to the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin is regularly tested, as are those who are in contact with him. Visitors must submit to a screening before the meet.
Despite the measures, many high-ranking Russian officials have been infected with the coronavirus, such as the spokesperson for the Kremlin, Dmitri Peskov, the prime minister Mikhail Michoustine, several ministers and members of parliament.
In march, Vladimir Putin had shaken hands and been in close contact, without masks, with the physician-in-chief of one of the major hospitals treating patients for the coronavirus. The doctor, Denis Protsenko, had announced shortly after be hit by the disease.
Russia has more than 553.000 cases of coronavirus and 7.478 dead, according to the official figures of Wednesday.