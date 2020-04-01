In Russia because of the coronavirus began to limit the sale of alcohol
In some regions of Russia limited the sale of alcohol because of the pandemic coronavirus COVID-19. Such a solution has been adopted in Karelia and several regions of Yakutia, the Correspondent on Wednesday, April 1.
So, from April 1 in Karelia alcohol will be sold only from 10:00 to 14:00. This order was signed by the head of the region Artur Parfenchikov.
And on the eve of the sale of alcoholic beverages was also limited in several districts of Yakutia, in the village of Zhatay and Yakutsk. The head of the region Aisen Nikolaev explained it recorded a growth of crimes in a state of intoxication.
“Over the weekend has increased dramatically drunken crime, there is human sacrifice, so I am guided by the interests of the majority of residents,” he explained.
According to Nikolayev, the ban on the sale of alcohol will operate at least until 6 April.
Previously a member of the Public chamber, project Manager Sober Russia Sultan Khamzayev was sent to the government of Russia the letter with the request to limit the sale of alcoholic beverages because of the pandemic.
According to him, the Russian authorities should determine the rate of sale of alcohol in one hand, the exceeding of which should be considered a threat. These measures, in his opinion, will help to minimize the damage that can cause the use of alcohol during the period of quarantine. It is noted that in Moscow, after the introduction of isolation of the sale of alcohol has increased by 148%.
As of 1 April coronavirus infected 2777 people in 75 regions, of which 440 in the last day. Died already 24 people.