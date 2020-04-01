In Russia introduced new road signs and markings
So, there are pointers, like “Area of intersection”, “buses prohibited”, “charging stations for electric vehicles”, “Parking for cars of diplomatic missions”, and many others. In particular, yellow line marking does not stop the area where a sign prohibiting Parking, and using marking blue tint now have the ability to specify paid places.
One of the most important innovations on the roads of the Russian Federation will be that will appear spectate and special signs prohibiting entering the area that they are installed, machines that have a low ecological class of the engine. In the future they will use in places where there is unfavorable ekoobshtnost, or, on the contrary, in the “green” zones.
Also saw the introduction of plates “type of vehicle” and “the vehicle”, which depicts the electric car. They will be able to use in conjunction with the sign “Parking” near the buildings of the diplomatic corps or places that are often visited by diplomats.
One of the guests, it is prohibited to use signs, like “Main road”, “the End of the main road”, “Yield” and “Movement without stopping is prohibited” on the boards, which have rectangular shape and yellow-green tint. Now they will be placed solely on the shields, which has a triangular shape.