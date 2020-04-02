In Russia launched a tracking system for patients with coronavirus and their contacts
Ministry for digital development, communications and mass communications of the Russian Federation created a system of tracking citizens who had contact with patients with coronavirus. About it reports the edition “Vedomosti”, citing a letter from the head of the Ministry of communications Maksuta Shadaeva.
The report notes that access to the system specified in the letter the web address is already working. Representatives of the Ministry of communications has not yet commented on the matter, but a person close to one of the Federal departments, confirmed the contents of the letter.
We will remind, the Russian government instructed the Ministry of communications, in order to establish a system of tracking contacts with citizens who had contracted the coronavirus. According to the text of the letter of Mr. Chadaeva, the system analyzes the location data of mobile devices of citizens, infected with the coronavirus, as well as those who contacted or was close to them. It is assumed that these data provided by the mobile operators.
People who had contact with the infected with coronavirus citizens received the message about the need for isolation. For entering data into the system will meet the authorized officials in the regions. In the above-mentioned letter refers to the need to provide a list of such officials. They also will bring in patients, including their phone numbers without specifying the name and address, but with date of admission.
It should be noted that Roskomnadzor acknowledged that the use of data about subscribers legal. The respective opinion of the Agency attached to the Minister’s letter. Roskomnadzor found that the phone number is personal information only in conjunction with other data that make it possible to establish the identity of the user. With regard to location data, they do not allow you to do this.
Representatives of the Russian operators while abstain from comments on this issue.