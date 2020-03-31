In Simferopol, the jealous conflict between the two resulted in the stabbing
The conflict between young people because of jealousy over for one of these injuries, and the other to the police, the press service of the interior Ministry of the Republic of Crimea.
The duty of the police of Simferopol has addressed 27-the summer guy with the statement that the unknown citizen in the stairwell of an apartment building struck him on the body.
During carrying out quickly-search actions precinct police on suspicion in Commission of this crime it was detained 18-the summer local.
According to the detainee, he met on the street with the girls and decided to hold them to the place of residence. But the apartment door was opened by their old friend coming to visit them. Between guys because of jealousy there was a conflict. The result is newly made each of the girls attacked with a knife the opponent.
The Department of inquiry OP №1 “Rail” AMIA Russia’s city of Simferopol brought criminal case on signs of the crime provided by part 2 of article 115 of the Criminal code of Russian Federation (deliberate causing of a little harm to health, committed out of hooliganism).
The sanction of this article prescribes the maximum punishment in the form of deprivation of liberty for a term up to two years.