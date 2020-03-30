In Switzerland do Easter bunnies in protective masks (video)
In Bern, Switzerland are already preparing for Easter. In one of the bakeries tirelessly to make chocolate bunnies. But global changes in the world reflected in the fairy-tale characters. Now all Easter bunnies are wearing protective masks.
The new image was not created in order to bring sadness. Each mask is decorated with red hearts, and chocolate animals still look festive. They also remind buyers that it is important to protect the health.
It is believed that the origin of Easter bunnies is rooted in the Germanic tradition. This animal is associated with goddess of spring and fertility.
In the old days children were waiting for the Easter holidays with the same look as Christmas. Prolific animals have become an Easter symbol in several European countries and in the United States and Canada.
This year Catholic believers will celebrate Easter on April 12.