In the capital Hydropark attacked the crew of two TV channels in the preparation of reports on quarantine
The Prosecutor’s office opened two criminal cases.
In Kiev Hydropark attacked the crew of the two channels during the preparation of their reports on the observance by Kiev of a ban on visits to parks during the quarantine. Police opened two criminal proceedings.
According to the Prosecutor’s office of Kiev, previously it is established that during the filming of one of the men who was on the Playground in the territory of Hydropark, protested over the remarks of journalists that he is violating the quarantine. Then he attacked the first crew and damaged their equipment.
After some time on the Playground just arrived from another channel and started to make a report on the same subject. They were attacked by another unknown man, having used physical force against the journalist and damaging shooting technique.
The clashes were injured, two journalists and a cameraman. The victims appealed to the police, and also reported signs of the attacking. Now law enforcement officers try to detain them.
On the facts of the incidents began two criminal proceedings. First, part 1 of article 171 (preventing of lawful professional activity of journalists) of the criminal code of Ukraine. The second, under part 1 of article 171 (preventing of lawful professional activity of journalists) and part 2 of article 345-1 (threat or violence against a journalist) of the criminal code of Ukraine. For impeding striker faces up to 3 years of imprisonment, and threats or violence – up to 5 years in prison.
24 March in the Kiev region in the village. Kotsyubinskoe unknown began to hinder the work of the journalist of hromadske Alina Sheremeta, who live in contact with employees of pharmacy store and delivery service on preventive measures against coronavirus.