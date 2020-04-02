In the case of Sheremet a consequence of marking time
Pechersk district court of Kyiv extended until may 31 night house arrest military nurse Dugar Yana, who is a suspect in the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet.
So, the night court extended the house arrest of Dugar until may 31.
The court also laid on Dugar responsibilities, namely: to arrive to the Prosecutor, investigator, judge for each requirement, to refrain from communicating with witnesses, to notify the investigator, Prosecutor or court to change their place of residence and/or place of work, pass the passport for travel abroad and other documents that give right to departure from Ukraine and entry to Ukraine.