In the case of Sheremet a consequence of marking time

| April 2, 2020 | News | No Comments

По делу Шеремета следствие топчется на месте

Pechersk district court of Kyiv extended until may 31 night house arrest military nurse Dugar Yana, who is a suspect in the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet.

So, the night court extended the house arrest of Dugar until may 31.

The court also laid on Dugar responsibilities, namely: to arrive to the Prosecutor, investigator, judge for each requirement, to refrain from communicating with witnesses, to notify the investigator, Prosecutor or court to change their place of residence and/or place of work, pass the passport for travel abroad and other documents that give right to departure from Ukraine and entry to Ukraine.

Share

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *