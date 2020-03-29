In the center of Nikolaev Yamaha crashed into “Toyota”: a motorcyclist has suffered
On Tuesday afternoon, March 17, on crossing of streets of Faleevskaya and Shevchenko in Nikolaev faced the car Toyota Camry and Yamaha.
“Toyota” I moved on the street Shevchenko, street Pushkin in the direction of the street of the Cathedral and at the junction is not pass the motorcycle riding on Faleevskaya St., from Central Avenue, in the direction of Potemkinskaya. The motorcycle crashed into the right side of the car.
The accident injured a motorcyclist. On the scene arrived the ambulance, the victim tentatively was diagnosed with a fracture of the forearm.