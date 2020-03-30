In the Dnipropetrovsk region continues to penalize violators of the quarantine
The police checks shops, public institutions and carriers.
For this we have created a mobile group of police officers.
According to local law enforcement, already composed of about 500 administrative protocols. More than fifty of them relate to carriers.
“We created mobile teams, which go to all regional centers, cities, towns, regional centers and identify citizens who are not closed shops, which provide services in addition to those authorized (this is a grocery shops, pharmacies). These shops are working, and we check that other stores did not work. And we already have the facts, draw up administrative reports on the article. And they are composed of drivers who carry more than 10 passengers, have on shop owners who do not comply with the instructions of the government”, – said the Deputy chief of the Department of national police in the region Vladimir Bagonis.
Also the police will help the doctors. Law enforcement officers will find out the persons with whom may have had contact with people sick with mers. This was during a conference call said the Chairman of the national police of Ukraine Igor Klimenko.
“Information about patients with police will provide the doctors. The doctors will also provide a place of stay of infected and contacts that an infected person had or will have contacts within the incubation period. In the future, the police communicate with the contact persons or visit them at their place of residence and informed that citizens had contact with sick coronavirus,” said the Chairman of the national police of Ukraine Igor Klimenko.