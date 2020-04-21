In the Face of the containment, the patience of the businesses will not be eternal
Photo: Ryan Remiorz, The canadian Press
A small part of the residential construction sector resumed its activities on Monday.
Governments need to prepare for a lifting phase-in of their policy of containment, discipline, and the patience of the population and businesses with limits, considers the Conseil du patronat du Québec (CPQ), which should be noted, however, that the return to normal of the sectors most exposed to the pandemic coronavirus is not for tomorrow.
“Once the top cases of COVID-19 has been crossed, and the curve of contamination is moving towards the bottom, it will become extremely difficult for the government to withhold for a very long time the actors of the economy, both companies and workers,” warns the CPQ in the introduction of a “roadmap for an economic recovery to safe and sustainable” around forty pages and unveiled on Monday. In other words : “the discipline of The people and social cohesion are things that can be quickly release “, a summary in a telephone interview with the Duty of its president and ceo, Yves-Thomas Dorval.
This return to some normality in the economy will be done in stages. Already, a small part of the residential construction sector resumed its activities on Monday. It should now move to other sectors of construction and manufacturing activities of the first and the second processing, before extending the movement “in the weeks following” to manufacturing, technology, commercial, or tourist “, on the condition that they provide a social distancing sufficient.
One form or the other for the reopening of childcare facilities, schools, summer camps, and other services related to the youth ” will be quickly necessary to allow companies to rely on parents again.
Other sectors of the economy are likely to have to wait much longer, note the CPQ, which, to establish its roadmap, has held extensive consultations in recent weeks, especially with his hundred, industry association members, representing more than 70,000 employers. It is that, the priority must remain the control of the pandemic and the safety of the population, but also its feeling of security, it is.
Thus, it is difficult to see how it will be possible to return the workers in the elevators to their offices or transit-without access to protective masks. The arrival of testing the COVID-19 ultra-fast, expected in one to three months, and the appearance of the first treatments of the symptoms of the disease (in 3 to 8 months) will assist in the supervision and management of the situation. As regards the sectors of the economy, ” which are relations of large groups of people “, ” such as entertainment and catering “, they will probably have to wait at least 8 to 18 months, the time that vaccines are generally available.
The CPQ made the bet of a ” cautious optimism “. “Several organizations don’t survive, some will be in trouble for a long time, but others will also be able to bounce back. “
Avoid the worst
“The worst,” said Yves-Thomas Dorval, is that one ends up with a second wave of sars coronavirus and containment 2.0. “But it should not be not more that governments try to set up the operating conditions of each sector and each region. The pandemic was already well-enough toll on the productivity of companies like this.
After all, more than half of them, in the production of metals, energy, food, finance, telecommunications, or retail trade, have continued to function these last few weeks in a responsible manner. It should not be trying to control everything, or prevent the re-opening of sectors due to 3 to 5 % of poor students that do not comply with the instructions of washing of hands, distancing or isolation of employees potentially infected. “We don’t close motorways because there are some excess speed. We stop speeders, ” said the CPQ.
Welcoming the “good listening” displayed up to now by the governments, it warns, also, that the “availability of liquidity is unquestionably the number one challenge of enterprises” and that they will still need their help, in particular, to turn to their advantage their technological and organisational innovations enforced in recent weeks.