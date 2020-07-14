In the Face of the COVID-19, the funny tutorial of an amusement park [VIDEO]
The video shows two officers of the park, one in a suit and tie, the other in shirt and bow tie, undergo a roller coaster in remaining perfectly stoic, except for one of them re-adjusting from time to time his mask or his hair.
Share
July 14, 2020 9: 33
Share
In the Face of the COVID-19, the funny tutorial of an amusement park [VIDEO]
Agence France-Presse
TOKYO – To raise awareness of the gestures barrier in the face of the COVID-19, two officials of an amusement park japanese were filmed by enduring a roller coaster in silence: the visitors have received the message of this funny tutorial, ensures a spokesperson.
The video shows two officers of the park, one in a suit and tie, the other in shirt and bow tie, undergo a roller coaster in remaining perfectly stoic, except for one of them re-adjusting from time to time his mask or his hair.
At the end of the video, released last month, appears to be a slogan on a black background: “Thank you for yelling your hearts.”
“Now our clients remain silent during a roller-coaster ride,” said Tuesday to AFP a spokesman of Fujikyuko, the operator of the amusement park Fuji-Q Highland, at the foot of Mount Fuji (west of Tokyo).
The amusement parks have opened in Japan since last month after having adopted a code of good practice in the face of the pandemic, banning such talk loudly or shout in the attractions, to prevent the spread of talking to them.
As some customers complained, saying that it was “difficult” or “impossible”, Fuji-Q Highland wanted to show the “good example” with this video, justified the operator on its website.
So much to be deadpan until the end: its visitors accepting its rollercoaster without flinching, the park promises a discount on the photos-souvenirs sold at the end of the course.
+
Fuji-Q Highland
YouTube
Le Soleil