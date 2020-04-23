In the Face of the wave of the COVID, the fear of “psychological damage” in caregivers
For the time it takes the shot, but since the outbreak of the crisis, she sleeps well at night and suffer from heartburn. In his team, nine of his colleagues had contracted the coronavirus, witnessed by a nurse.
April 6, 2020 8: 27
Share
In the Face of the wave of the COVID, the fear of “psychological damage” in caregivers
Antoine Guy
Agence France-Presse
Sarah Brethes
Agence France-Presse
Share
BOBIGNY, france — “The psychological damage after are going to be important” : in the hospitals of the Ile-de-France — the Paris region — as elsewhere in Europe, the lack of material and the excess mortality of the patients weigh on the morale of the caregivers who are fighting the COVID-19.
“You look at the date for the next day”. Professor Yves Cohen, head of the department resuscitation of the Avicenne hospital in Bobigny, in the suburbs of paris, summarizes the material condition of its establishment.
But professor Cohen fears already “the end of the crisis”, when “caregivers may decompress” after being over-invested.
In his department, the Seine-Saint-Denis, the mortality jumped by 63 % between 21 and 27 march compared to the previous week. Even if many do not die in the hospital, the psychological impact of the many deaths related to the COVID-19 concern for many caregivers in the île de france.
Sébastien Point, secretary of the union of South health in the hospital of Versailles referred to “the psychological distress of colleagues who should close the blouses body when the patient goes”. “Even in csr, they may be prepared, it is hard,” he says.
“You have a lot of cracking, many who are in tears,” describes Natalie (name changed), a nurse at the Kremlin-Bicêtre hospital in paris (south of Paris), in contact with the patients Covid. For her, “the damage psy is going to be important”. “The students, I will not even talk”, she adds.
“Not prepared”
“I think it’s going to be drop-outs from training. It is the balance in the mouth of the wolf, they are 19 years of age, they are not prepared”, is afraid of this nurse.
For the time it takes the shot, but since the outbreak of the crisis, she sleeps well at night and suffer from heartburn. In his team, nine of his colleagues had contracted the coronavirus.
In Italy or in Spain, the nursing staff is facing the same suffering.
“We are at the end of our strength, both physical and mental”, launched in march, the er physician Italian hospital of Cremona, Francesca Mangiatordi. His colleague, nurse Milan Alessia Bonari, another emblem of the sacrifice of nursing staff in Italian, published a photo of his face marked by the protection mask and said he was “psychologically tired, like all my colleagues”.
“They are subjected to an overload of work to which it is necessary to add an emotional overload : they make decisions that affect the lives of people and suffer from a sense of powerlessness because of lack of means”, describes the dean of the college of psychologists of Madrid, Fernando Chacon, cited at the end of march on the website of the radio and television public Spanish.
In Spain, the union of health care providers Satse has asked the authorities for the implementation of “programs of psychological support […] taking into account the fact that the consequences of stress and wear and tear emotional for professionals will be felt in the short, medium and long term”.
To Mr. Chacon, all of the caregivers will not necessarily develop a post-traumatic stress disorder, “but the weakest psychologically” are in danger.
In the Ile-de-France, the lack of equipment, everywhere rationed, increases the stress experienced by carers. They ensure lack everything and, in particular, on-the blouses, which are essential to support the patients.
“In my department, we arrive at the end of the stock in a day or two maybe,” says Cathy The Gac, a nurse in the icu at the hospital of Beaujon de Clichy.
Beyond that, no visibility, therefore, “we are asked to reuse” while they are single-use, ” she says. At Versailles, or Madrid, some caregivers are crafted protections crafts with garbage bags.
“Everything is made of odds and ends, everything is on the tense flow”, getting annoyed Cathy by The Gac.
So far, hospital workers still expect long weeks of fighting. “I don’t even understand that we are talking about the déconfinement, it continues to happen constantly,” insisted Nathalie is always wondering “when it will stop”.